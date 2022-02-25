Clippers edge Lakers 105-102 for 6th straight rivalry win

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Amir Coffey added 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers returned from the All-Star break with a 105-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Luke Kennard scored 18 points for the Clippers, who earned their sixth consecutive victory over the Lakers in the latest meeting between Los Angeles’ two underachieving, injury-plagued NBA franchises as they begin the next push to salvage their seasons. Carmelo Anthony missed a long go-ahead jumper with 4 seconds to play and LeBron James missed a tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Lakers, who fell five games under .500 with their fourth loss in five games.