Andretti awaiting decision from FIA on expansion application

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Andretti says his father revealed his Formula One aspirations on Twitter to show the FIA there’s strong public support for an expansion team. Mario Andretti last week surprised the motorsports world by announcing last week his son had applied to the FIA for a new team in time for the 2024 season. Michael Andretti said he had expected a decision from the FIA on his application in early January and he and his father had grown restless waiting. He hoped publicizing his plans would show the FIA the value the Andretti name could bring to the series.