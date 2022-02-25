AC Milan held to another draw by lower-half opponent

MILAN (AP) — Serie A leader AC Milan has been held to a draw by an opponent in the lower half of the standings for a second consecutive match. Italy Under-21 left back Destiny Udogie equalized with his first Italian league goal as Udinese secured a 1-1 draw at the San Siro six days after Milan was held at last-placed Salernitana to 2-2. Milan moved three points ahead of Inter Milan and Napoli. Inter was in action later at relegation-threatened Genoa. Rafael Leao put Milan ahead near the half-hour mark from a sharp angle after taking a cross from Sandro Tonali. Then Udogie finished from close range in the 66th.