Published 7:07 pm

Pointer scores 23, No. 8 LSU women top Alabama 58-50

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the eighth-ranked LSU women clinched at least a share of second place in the Southeastern Conference with a 58-50 victory over Alabama. Faustine Aifua scored 12 points for the Lady Tigers, who led for all but the opening 1:19 en route to their seventh straight victory. LSU can take sole possession of second place with a victory in its regular season finale at No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina tops the SEC standings. Brittany Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Megan Abrams scored 16 points for Alabama.

