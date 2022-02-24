Skip to Content
Pacers’ revised roster faces different challenge after break

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle took the Indiana Pacers job, he inherited an experienced roster with playoff aspirations. It was an attractive combination for Carlisle. Three deadline-week trades changed everything. A revamped roster and fading postseason hopes have forced the Pacers to change direction, revamp their roster and revise their plans following the All-Star break. It will be on full display when Carlisle’s team returns to action Friday against Oklahoma City.

