Joe Johnson helps US beat Puerto Rico 93-76 in qualifier

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Johnson scored 18 points and the United States overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to beat Puerto Rico 93-76 in World Cup qualifying. The Americans only need to avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying, and they look eminently capable of clearing that bar despite the absence of NBA players. The 40-year-old Johnson — a seven-time All-Star who briefly returned to the NBA and played in one game for the Boston Celtics in December — is the only big name on the current U.S. roster. Most of the players came from the G League.