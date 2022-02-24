Harmon scores 17, Oregon knocks off No. 12 UCLA 68-63

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 17 points and Oregon beat No. 12 UCLA 68-63. Jacob Young scored 14 points and Will Richardson and Eric Williams Jr. each had 11 for the Ducks. Franck Kepnang had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Tyler Campbell and Cody Riley each scored 12 points to lead UCLA. Jaime Jaquez scored 10 points before fouling out. UCLA’s leading scorer, Johnny Juzang, had seven points in 11 minutes before leaving the game in the first half with a knee injury.