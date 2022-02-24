Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as scouting executive

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has been hired as a senior personnel executive on the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff. Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans. After Pace was hired out of New Orleans’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery, the Bears went 48-65 with two postseason appearances. Pace was fired by the Bears last month following seven seasons as general manager. His exit was accompanied by the firing of coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 finish. The Bears’ highlight under Pace came in 2018, when they won 12 games.