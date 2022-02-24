Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:53 pm

Brink, Jones lead No. 2 Stanford over Washington State 61-54

KEYT

By RICK EYMER
Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, and No. 2 Stanford beat Washington State 61-54. Haley Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford and Hannah Jump scored 12. The Cardinal has 16 straight wins and 30 straight against Pac-12 opponents, including the postseason. Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 to lead Washington State, which was coming off a win over then-No. 8 Arizona. It was one of the closest games in the history of the series, though Stanford has won all 71 games. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content