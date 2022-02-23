O’Neill honored 21 to join Ruth’s 3, Gehrig’s 4, Yogi’s 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 will be retired by the New York Yankees on Aug. 21 before their scheduled game against the Toronto Blue Jays. O’Neill will become the 23rd player or manager to have his number retired by the Yankees. O’Neill was a four-time World Series champion for New York. Nicknamed “The Warrior” by late owner George Steinbrenner, the outfielder hit .303 with 185 homers and 858 RBIs for the Yankees from 1993-2001. He was a four-time All-Star with the team and won the 1994 AL batting title during a strike-shortened season.