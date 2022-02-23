AP Was There: Dream Team rolls in Barcelona to Olympic gold

By The Associated Press

The “Dream Team” with the first U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team to field active NBA players rolls past Croatia 117-85 for the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games. The Americans demolish the field. The U.S. goes unbeaten and wins all eight games by an average of 44 points. The guards are Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Clyde Drexler and John Stockton. The forwards are Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Chris Mullin and Christian Laettner. Patrick Ewing and David Robinson are the centers.