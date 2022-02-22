Skip to Content
Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open

WALLER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a skydiving instructor has died after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area. Skydive Houston says a student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured Saturday after the jump in Waller, about 40 miles northwest of Houston. Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital where the instructor later died. Skydive Houston says jump operations have been suspended pending an investigation.

