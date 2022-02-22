UK government wants Champions League final moved from Russia

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The British government has led calls for the Champions League final to be taken off Russia by European football’s governing body to punish its deepening intervention in Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted concerns about the showpiece men’s game being played in St. Petersburg on May 28 as he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to conduct a full invasion of Ukraine. A person with knowledge of the situation says the Ukraine crisis was discussed by top-level officials at UEFA on Tuesday, including its president, Aleksander Ceferin. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss talks assessing the geopolitical situation.