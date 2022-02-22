Northwestern ends 3-game skid, beats Nebraska 77-65

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska 77-65. Northwestern (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing skid while Nebraska (7-20, 1-15) has lost three straight. Boo Buie and Chase Audige added 15 points apiece for Northwestern, which opened the second half on a 26-14 run for an 18-point lead with about 10 minutes left and stretched it to 68-47 with 7:27 remaining. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens had 15 points apiece for the Cornhuskers, who pulled to 72-63 but didn’t get closer.