American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24M

By ANNE M. PETERSON and RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writers

U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay. The deal promises them $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men. The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women have announced a deal in which the players will split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agrees to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.