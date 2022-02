DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Norrie’s year started off slowly, with four consecutive losses. He seems to have found his stride. Norrie won the third ATP Tour title of his career on Sunday, the No. 1 seed beating second-seeded Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) in the Delray Beach Open. All three of those titles for Norrie have come in the last seven months, after he won at Los Cabos in July and then Indian Wells in October.