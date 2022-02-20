Niemann keeps his distance and closes out big win at Riviera

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Niemann has finished off a wire-to-wire victory at Riviera. The 23-year-old from Chile had a few nervous moments but never lost the lead. He shot 71 and won by two shots over Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young. Niemann is the first player to go wire-to-wire in the tournament since Charlie Sifford in 1969. Morikawa had a pair of late birdies to keep his hopes alive. Young is a PGA Tour rookie who got within one shot on front nine. But he bogeyed the eighth hole as Niemann made birdie, and no one got closer the rest of the day.