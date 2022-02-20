Kukan scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 7-3

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dean Kukan had two goals and an assist, Jean-Francois Berube stopped 33 shots in his first NHL start in nearly four years, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-3. Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski, Brendan Gaunce, Gus Nyquist and Justin Danforth also scored for Columbus. Patrik Laine added two assists as the Blue Jackets won for the seventh time in nine games and swept the three-game season series with Buffalo. Berube last played April 6, 2018, for Chicago in a loss to St. Louis. Mark Pysyk, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo. Craig Anderson stopped 32 shots in the Sabres’ third straight loss.