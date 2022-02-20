Harmon leads No. 14 Texas women past West Virginia 67-58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 19 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block to lead No. 14 Texas to a 67-58 win over West Virginia. Aliyah Matharu, one of three Longhorns with eight points, closed it out with a three-point play with 12.9 seconds left, her layup coming at the shot clock buzzer. Harmon, a freshman, also drew a key charging foul with 1:25 to play. Esmery Martinez scored 13 points with four steals for the Mountaineers, who lost their fifth straight. There were eight ties and nine lead changes but West Virginia never led by more than two points.