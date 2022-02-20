Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:06 pm

Fiala has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Oilers 7-3

KEYT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 7-3. Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Connor Dewar also scored to help the Wild snap a two-game losing skid. Kaapo Kahkonen had 30 saves. Evander Kane, Tyler Benson and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who ended a five-game winning streak with their first loss under new coach Jay Woodcroft. Mike Smith gave up four goals on seven shots before he was pulled with 6:22 left in the first period. Mikko Koskinen replaced him and stopped 12 of the 15 shots he faced.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content