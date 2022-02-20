64-year-old Langer breaks own PGA Tour Champions age record

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Already the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, Bernhard Langer completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday for his record fourth Chubb Classic title. Langer won at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days to push his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record, and win for the 16th straight season. The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Langer closed with his second straight 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th at Tiburon for the third day in a row, to finish at 16-under 200. He beat Tim Petrovic by three strokes. Langer opened Thursday by shooting his age with a 64.