Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:33 pm

No. 3 Arizona battles for hard-fought 84-81 win over Oregon

KEYT

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points, Kerr Kriisa hit a crucial 3-pointer with about 1:30 remaining and No. 3 Arizona managed to beat Oregon 84-81 on Saturday night. It was an entertaining, high-scoring game that featured 16 lead changes in front of a sold-out crowd at the McKale Center. Kriisa’s long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down and 1:26 remaining in the game pushed Arizona ahead 79-76. The Wildcats wouldn’t trail again, hitting enough of their free throws to stave off Oregon’s final charge. The Ducks had a chance to tie on their final possession but Will Richardson was called for traveling as time expired.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content