Clark, Singleton lead No. 13 UCLA past Washington 76-50

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark and David Singleton posted career highs in scoring as No. 13 UCLA shook off a slow start to defeat Washington 76-50. Clark, starting for the second consecutive game, led the Bruins with 25 points and Singleton came off the bench to score 20, including six 3-pointers. The Bruins won their second straight by at least 20 points, but did it without two starters. Johnny Juzang missed the game due to a sore hip, while Cody Riley was unavailable. Riley missed eight games earlier this season due to a sprained left MCL. Terrell Brown Jr., the Pac-12′s leading scorer, led the Huskies with 13 points and Jamal Bey had 12 points and 11 rebounds.