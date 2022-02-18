Panthers assistant GM Morgan interviews for Steelers’ GM job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Dan Morgan is among a handful of candidates who have interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert. The Steelers announced Morgan, Green Bay co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek all sat down with the team at some point over the last two weeks. Colbert will step down following the NFL draft after more than two decades with the club.