Oklahoma’s Alo leads softball players to watch

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

The Associated Press lists 10 college softball players to watch this season. Reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player Jocelyn Alo of Oklahoma leads the way. She is closing in on the NCAA career home run record after hitting a school-record 34 last season. Three other Oklahoma players are on the AP’s list: Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen. Others are Clemson’s Valerie Cagle, Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish, Texas’ Janae Jefferson, Florida’s Charla Echols, Alabama’s Montana Fouts and Washington’s Gabbie Plain.