Oklahoma softball seeks repeat; rival OSU could challenge

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

The Oklahoma softball program is the gold standard after winning four of the past eight national championships under coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners are the defending Women’s College World Series champions. Many of that team’s top players return. Those include reigning USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo. Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in both the ESPN/USA Softball and the USA Today/NFCA polls. Big 12 rival Oklahoma State is among the most likely teams to stand in the way of an Oklahoma repeat. The Cowgirls’ Miranda Elish was the 2020 Softball America National Player of the Year at Texas.