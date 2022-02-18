Clemson struggling to win games after NCAA Tournament bid

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson had hoped its trip to the NCAA Tournament last year during the pandemic-impacted season would provide a springboard for more winning. Instead, the Tigers men’s basketball team are in the midst of its longest losing streak in five seasons and two defeats away from the longest skid in coach Brad Brownell’s 12 seasons. Some of the losses have been heartbreakers for the Tigers, including a two-point loss to North Carolina last week and an 81-80 setback at Florida State on Tuesday night. In other defeats, however, Clemson hasn’t been competitive. The Tigers were blown out at home loss by Notre Dame on Feb. 12.