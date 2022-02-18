Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women’s curling gold

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Eve Muirhead scored four points in the second-to-last end of regulation and Britain beat defending Olympic champion Sweden 12-11 in an extra end to advance to the gold medal match in women’s curling. Britain will play in the final Sunday against Japan, which beat top-seeded Switzerland 8-6 two sheets over to clinch a medal for the second straight year. The British men are also hoping to bring the gold medal home. They play Sweden in the final Saturday. In a bonkers women’s semifinal session, Sweden and Japan both scored four-enders only to have their opponents come back with a three — and in Sweden’s case, also a four.