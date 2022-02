PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tai Strickland had a career-high 27 points as Temple beat SMU 64-57. Jahlil White had 11 points for the Owls (14-9, 7-5 American Athletic Conference), who have won four straight at home. Michael Weathers scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (18-6, 9-3).