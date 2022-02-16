Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions have celebrated with thousands of fans during a victory parade in Los Angeles. The parade route Wednesday led to a rally outside their former home at the LA Coliseum where the theme was winning it again. The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game’s MVP. Three LA teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get parades because of the pandemic.