Minor scores 24 to lead Merrimack over Sacred Heart 70-63

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Jordan Minor had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Sacred Heart 70-63. Minor made 12 of 16 shots. Mikey Watkins had 12 points and six assists for Merrimack (11-15, 6-7 Northeast Conference). Mykel Derring added 11 points. Malik Edmead had six assists.Sacred Heart scored 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.Aaron Clarke had 16 points for the Pioneers (8-17, 4-8). Nico Galette added 16 points. Bryce Johnson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.