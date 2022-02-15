Miller scores in 9th round of SO, Rangers beat Bruins 2-1

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 for their third straight win. Filip Chytil scored the tying goal in the third period to help New York win for the eighth time in 11 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots to win for the 10th time in 11 starts and improve to 23-5-2 on the season. Charlie Coyle scored for Boston, which has lost six of nine. Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin also scored in the tiebreaker for the Rangers, who were playing their first game in two weeks. Jake DeBrusk and Coyle converted for Boston. Miller won it on his first career shootout attempt.