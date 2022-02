CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Harris had 15 points to lead five Memphis players in double figures as the Tigers topped Cincinnati 81-74. Jalen Duren and Landers Nolley II added 13 points apiece for the Tigers on Tuesday night. Lester Quinones chipped in 12 points, and Josh Minott had 10. Jeremiah Davenport led the Bearcats with 20 points and 11 rebounds.