`We’re Filipinos’: Women soccer players decry criticisms

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Members of the Philippines women’s soccer team which recently qualified for its first World Cup have played down social media comments that most of the players with mixed American ancestry “were not Filipino enough.” The Philippines beat Taiwan 4-3 in a penalty shootout last week after the match ended 1-1 in the Women’s Asian Cup hosted by India. The regional tournament served as Asia’s qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The victory added to soccer’s growing attention in a basketball- and boxing-crazy former American colony. “We’re all Filipino, there’s no such thing as we’re not Filipino enough,” online news site Philstar.com quoted U.S.-based Kiara Fontanilla as telling a media conference.