Timbers release Andy Polo after domestic violence allegation

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have terminated the contract of Andy Polo, who was accused by his former partner of domestic violence. Genesis Alarcon alleged on Peruvian television that the 27-year-old Polo was physically and emotionally abusive to both her and their children. She also claimed that Polo had stopped paying child support. The Timbers also acknowledged Thursday that the team was aware of a dispute at Polo’s home in May that resulted in a harassment citation. Polo issued a lengthy statement in Spanish that said the allegations were unfounded.