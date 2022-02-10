Skip to Content
Super Bowl's halftime performers face questions from media

JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There promises to be plenty of “California Love” when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar combine Sunday for the Super Bowl halftime show. The hip-hop icons are to talk about their set at a midday news conference. The five music icons will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar — a  Pulitzer Prize winner — are Southern California natives. The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15. Blige is the only return performer among the group — she was part of an ensemble cast that featured Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly in 2001.

