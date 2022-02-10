Nantes beats Bastia 2-0 to reach French Cup semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Captain Ludovic Blas played a part in both goals as Nantes beat second-tier Bastia 2-0 to reach the French Cup semifinals. The midfielder drove a powerful shot straight down the middle after the Corsican side gave a penalty away inside the first minute. His cross from the right in the 71st then led to striker Randal Kolo Muani’s ninth goal of the season. Nantes will host last year’s runner-up Monaco while the other semifinal in early March pits fourth-tier Versailles against high-flying Nice.