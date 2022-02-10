LA Galaxy sign former Bayern, Juve star Douglas Costa as DP

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have signed former Bayern midfielder Douglas Costa as their third designated player. The Galaxy made the long-planned move to get the speedy veteran on a six-month loan from Grêmio in his native Brazil. The 31-year-old Costa is already on loan to Grêmio from Juventus, but he is expected to sign a new deal with the Galaxy later this year. Costa had eight goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances over two seasons with Bayern from 2015-17. He scored four goals in UEFA Champions League play and also won two Bundesliga titles. Costa joins Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and French winger Kévin Cabral as the Galaxy’s designated players.