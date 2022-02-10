Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:28 am

Johnson, Jones highlight most infamous Olympic doping cases

KEYT

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russian star Kamila Valieva is at the center of the biggest doping story of the Beijing Games after Russian newspaper RBC reported that the figure skater tested positive for a banned substance before the Olympics. Valieva would be one of the most famous Olympic athletes ensnared in a doping scandal if she ends up being punished. Others have included Ben Johnson, Marion Jones and Andreea Raducan. Even Lance Armstrong lost an Olympic bronze medal in the fallout from his performance-enhancing drug use.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content