Canucks hire Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have named Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager. The 50-year-old Granato moves to the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she’s served as a scout since 2019. Granato joins a front office that’s been entirely revamped since former general manager Jim Benning and several other staff were fired in early December. Jim Rutherford was named president of hockey operations and has also hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay as an assistant GM. Granato captained the U.S. women’s hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.