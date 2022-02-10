Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis ready for new role

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis was introduced as interim coach of the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis says becoming a head coach in the NHL is a dream come true. He replaces Dominique Ducharme, who was fired after the Canadiens lost their seventh straight game Tuesday night. The 46-year-old St. Louis’ coaching history is sparse. His only NHL experience outside of playing was a special teams consulting position with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018-19.