10-man Fiorentina stuns Atalanta to reach Italian Cup semis

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Nikola Milenković has scored with the last kick of the game to shoot 10-man Fiorentina into the semifinals of the Italian Cup with a 3-2 win at last year’s runner-up Atalanta. Milenković came on late as a substitute and scored in the third minute of injury time when the home team failed to clear a free kick. Milenković stopped the ball on his thigh and let fly with a volley inside the far post. The visitors had an anxious wait as the goal was checked through VAR before referee Michael Fabbri gave the all-clear. Defending champion Juventus hosts Sassuolo in the last quarterfinal later.