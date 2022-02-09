Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who prevailed late despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness. It was the first game the former league MVP had missed this season.