Longtime Jacksonville State baseball coach Rudy Abbott dies

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Longtime Jacksonville State baseball coach Rudy Abbott, has passed away. He was 81. The school said Abbott died on Wednesday morning. He led the Gamecocks to back to back NCAA Division II national championships in 1990 and 1991 during his 32-year reign ending in 2001. They won eight Gulf South Conference tournament championships. Abbott is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame, the Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame and the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.