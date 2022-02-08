Snowboarders Kummer, Kosir out of Olympics after isolation

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Snowboarders Patrizia Kummer and Zan Kosir both had an early exit in the Olympic parallel giant slalom race after spending time in isolation. Kummer spent time in quarantine upon arriving for the Olympics instead of getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Kosir had a positive COVID-19 test after arriving in Beijing. He spent 11 days in isolation. Their time in isolation affected them differently. Kummer was convinced it wasn’t a hindrance. Kosir felt the opposite.