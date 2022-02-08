Report: Former NWSL coach accused of misconduct decades ago
By The Associated Press
Former Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames has been accused of misconduct stretching back decades when he was a youth team coach, before he joined the National Women’s Soccer League team, according to a report in The Washington Post. The accusations included verbal and emotional abuse and other inappropriate behavior, were detailed in a story published by the newspaper on Tuesday. An attorney for Dames denied the allegations.