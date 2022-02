MONACO (AP) — Monaco has progressed to the French Cup semifinals by defeating second-tier side Amiens 2-0 with goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Kevin Volland. Monaco was French Cup runner-up last year to Paris Saint-Germain and is chasing its first cup title since 1991. On Wednesday southern rivals Nice and Marseille meet in the Riviera city while fourth-tier sides Bergerac and Versailles face off in the other quarterfinal.