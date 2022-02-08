Miller gets 400th career point, Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and notched a scoring milestone as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-1. The Canucks’ leading scorer collected his 400th career point as Vancouver improved to 21-20-6 in its return from the All-Star break. Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat each added a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Conor Garland and Brock Boeser also scored, and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson finished with three assists in his first game against his former team. Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes. Thatcher Demko made 35 saves for the Canucks. Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 of 29 shots for the Coyotes.