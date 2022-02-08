Injuries lead to inconsistency in Baylor slide from top spot

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Reigning national champion Baylor was the last undefeated team and ranked No. 1 before a rash of injuries. The Bears are 4-4 their last eight games and now No. 10 in the AP poll. Leading scorer LJ Cryer has missed the last three games with a recurring issue in his right foot, and Adam Flagler has a bruised knee. James Akinjo and Jeremy Sochan missed multiple games in this stretch. The 19-4 Bears play at Kansas State on Wednesday night. They are coming of their most lopsided loss in nearly three years, by 24 points at No. 8 Kansas