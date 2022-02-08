Hog wild! Unranked Arkansas upsets No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in OT

By CHIP SOUZA

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76. The Razorbacks hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of the extra period in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena. It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina. Arkansas fans stormed the court in Fayetteville after the Razorbacks improved to 19-5, and a shirtless coach Eric Musselman celebrated in the middle of the crowd. Auburn had won 19 in a row. The Tigers fell to 22-2.